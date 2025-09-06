Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir, Smotrich took us hostage, not Hamas: Israeli captive

Gaza City: Hamas on Friday, September 5, released a new video showing two Israeli hostages, including 24-year-old Guy Gilboa-Dalal, being driven through the ruins of Gaza City as Israel continues its large-scale military offensive on the enclave.

The footage, dated August 28, shows Gilboa-Dalal inside a vehicle moving past destroyed buildings and the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in western Gaza, confirming the filming location.

In the video, he appears visibly distressed, expressing fear for his life amid ongoing Israeli strikes.

“We thought we were hostages of Hamas, but the truth is we are hostages of Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir, and Smotrich,” Gilboa-Dalal says, referring to Israel’s Prime Minister, National Security Minister, and Finance Minister. “I am terrified of the army attacking Gaza. If they storm the city, we will die here.”

He accuses Israeli leaders of neglecting the welfare of soldiers and captives, claiming they “lie all the time” and “do not want us to return home.” Gilboa-Dalal urges Israelis to stage mass protests, “create chaos,” and pressure the government to negotiate for the hostages’ release and halt the war.

The video also shows a brief interaction between Gilboa-Dalal and another hostage, identified as 22-year-old Alon Ohel, marking the first time Ohel has been seen since his abduction during Hamas’s cross-border attack on October 7, 2023. Both were reportedly seized from the Nova music festival in southern Israel.

Israeli officials dismissed the footage as “cruel propaganda,” accusing Hamas of exploiting the captives for psychological warfare. Human rights organisations, meanwhile, have condemned the release of such videos, calling it “inhumane treatment” and a potential violation of international law.

According to Israeli authorities, around 48 hostages are still being held in Gaza, with roughly 20 believed to be alive. Hamas claims the captives are facing the same shortages as Gaza’s residents, including a lack of food, water, and medical aid, amid Israel’s blockade and heavy bombardment.

Efforts by Egyptian and Qatari mediators to broker a ceasefire and secure a prisoner-exchange deal remain stalled. Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry reports that more than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its military campaign following Hamas’s October 7. assault.