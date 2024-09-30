Netanyahu ‘biggest terrorist’, says Mehbooba Mufti

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the “biggest terrorist after Adolf Hitler,” accusing him of turning Palestine and Lebanon into “gas chambers.”

While condemning Israelis’ ongoing airstrikes in Palestine and Lebanon she stated “Hitler had gas chambers to kill people, but Netanyahu has turned entire regions into gas chambers,” she remarked.

Mehbooba also criticised Modi’s relations with Netanyahu’s government stating that it is wrong to supply weapons and drones used in extra-judicial killings in war-torn Palestine.

Defending herself against BJP criticism over a tweet describing Nasrallah as a martyr, she noted there were massive protests throughout the country over his death and the party must rethink its stance.

Also Read Watch: Protests rocked across Srinagar following killing of Hezbollah chief

Earlier, Mufti criticized the assassination of Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli operations. To demonstrate her stand, she halted her election campaign for one day to stand with the people of Lebanon and Palestine.

Citing the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mufti referred to Netanyahu as a criminal who killed thousands of people in Palestine and Lebanon.

Pertinently, the ICC has been probing Netanyahu and his defence minister, Yoav Gallant’s alleged war crimes, particularly in their military aggression in Gaza. Due to alleged systematic attacks against civilians and other disregard for international law, the court’s prosecutor has issued fresh arrest warrants against both senior ministers.