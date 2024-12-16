Netanyahu says he held ‘very friendly’ call with Trump on need for victory against Iran

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump about Israel’s determination to continue acting against Iran and its armed proxies whenever they try to harm the Jewish state, the premier said in a video statement.

Netanyahu said on Sunday evening that it was a “very friendly, very warm, and very important conversation” about the need for Israel to “complete its victory”.

“We are committed to preventing Hezbollah from rearming,” he said.

“This is an ongoing test for Israel, we must meet it — and we will meet it. I say to Hezbollah and Iran in no uncertain terms — to prevent you from harming us, we will continue to act against you as much as necessary, in every arena and at all times.”

אמרתי שנשנה את המזרח התיכון וזה מה שקורה.



סוריה היא לא אותה סוריה.



לבנון היא לא אותה לבנון.



עזה היא לא אותה עזה.



איראן היא לא אותה איראן. pic.twitter.com/IFVso1czkH — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) December 15, 2024

Netanyahu reiterated that recent airstrikes against Syrian military sites were carried out to ensure that the weapons would not be used against Israel in the future. Israel also hit arms supply routes to Hezbollah, he said.

“We have no interest in a conflict with Syria,” Netanyahu said firmly.

“We will determine Israel’s policy toward Syria according to the emerging reality on the ground.”

“Syria is not the same Syria,” he said, arguing that Israel is changing the Middle East. “Lebanon is not the same Lebanon, Gaza is not the same Gaza, and the leader of the axis — Iran — is not the same Iran.”

During the conversation with Trump, Netanyahu pointed to shifts in the Middle East, claiming that Israeli operations in Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen, and Syria have diminished Iran’s influence over the past year.

“Within a few days, we destroyed capabilities that the Assad regime had built over decades,” Netanyahu noted, referring to a series of intense Israeli airstrikes during the past few days following the collapse of the Assad government in Syria on December 8.

He added that the strikes aimed to prevent weapons from being used against Israel or transferred from Syria to Hezbollah.

Netanyahu also said his conversation with Trump included efforts to secure the release of around 100 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli state broadcaster Kan TV reported progress in negotiations but noted that no breakthrough had been reached as of Sunday.