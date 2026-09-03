Netanyahu says toppling Iran’s government is ‘within reach’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, September 3, said Iran’s government was weaker than ever and fighting for its survival, expressing confidence that toppling it was “within reach” as the United States resumed attacks.

Netanyahu said Iran’s government was “currently teetering” and described its overthrow as the central task still ahead.

“I am convinced that we can remove this threat once and for all — that is, to overthrow this government. That is the central task that still lies ahead of us, but it is close. It is not impossible. It is within reach,” he said.

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Netanyahu also said Iran had attacked others in the region but had not targeted Israel, arguing that Tehran was aware of Israel’s military strength and determination.

“They know our power — the strength of our arms — and our determination,” he said.

Trump says US has ‘virtually unlimited’ ammunition

Trump dismissed reports and independent analyses suggesting the US military was running low on some of its most powerful weapons, calling such coverage “treasonous”.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the claims were “100% wrong” and insisted the US had “virtually unlimited amounts” of mid- to high-grade ammunition.

He said the United States was producing munitions at unprecedented levels and building up stockpiles for potential future contingencies. Washington was keeping the supplies for its own needs rather than selling them abroad, he said, although sales to allies would resume soon.

Trump also claimed the Biden administration had provided Ukraine with more munitions free of charge than the US had used in Iran. He further argued that Europe should have paid for previous assistance provided to Ukraine and NATO and said Washington would seek the money.

Trump says US has ‘virtually unlimited’ ammunition

The comments followed reports raising concerns over pressure on US stocks of weapons, including Tomahawk missiles, Patriot interceptors and the THAAD missile defence system.

Trump claims Hormuz oil flows near pre-war levels

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump shared a graphic claiming that oil volumes passing through the Strait of Hormuz were nearing pre-war levels.

The graphic put current flows at about 18 million barrels per day, compared with 20 million barrels daily before the US-Israel war on Iran. Trump did not cite a source for the figures.

Trump claims Hormuz oil volumes are nearing pre-war levels.

Watch: Iranian drone damages residential building in Kuwait City

Videos showed damage to a residential building in Kuwait City following what Kuwaiti authorities described as an Iranian drone attack.

An Iranian drone attack damaged a residential building in Kuwait, authorities say, with no casualties reported.



Iran has targeted US military assets across Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and the UAE in retaliation for US strikes on Iran. pic.twitter.com/ohHpwlrgxV — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) September 3, 2026

The incident came as Iran’s army said it had targeted US bases in Kuwait and the UAE amid escalating regional tensions.

More than 2,600 personnel aboard USS Boxer

US Central Command said more than 2,600 sailors and Marines were deployed aboard the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship operating in the Middle East.

ينتشر أكثر من 2600 بحار وعنصر من مشاة البحرية على متن السفينة يو إس إس بوكسر (LHD 4)؛ حيث تعمل سفينة الهجوم البرمائي هذه في منطقة الشرق الأوسط. إليكم نظرة من الداخل. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ob0FQDtTd1 — U.S. Central Command – Arabic (@CENTCOMArabic) September 3, 2026

The deployment comes as Washington maintains a major military presence in the region amid continuing hostilities with Iran.

Iran reports fresh military deaths from US strikes

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported the deaths of six more military personnel from US strikes this week, taking the reported military death toll to at least 13.

The latest report said six members of Iran’s regular armed forces, including three pilots, were killed in southern Iran. It gave no further details about the location.

In an earlier report, Tasnim said six members of the Iranian Army’s naval forces were killed during a wave of US attacks on Tuesday, September 1, without specifying where they died.

Iranian media also reported seven deaths in the southwestern province of Khuzestan and four members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps killed in Kermanshah province. Three paramilitaries were reported killed on Lavan Island in the Gulf, while another person died in Fars province.

It was not immediately clear whether some of the deaths reported in the separate accounts referred to the same individuals.

Revolutionary Guards arrest seven in Ilam

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had arrested seven people in the northwestern province of Ilam over alleged links to Kurdish separatist groups.

The Guards accused them of seeking to carry out armed operations and allegedly possessing ammunition.

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Dozens treated after Sirik attacks

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB said 60 people injured in US attacks on Sirik had been treated and released from hospital, while 11 others remained hospitalised, including six in intensive care.

Iran said Wednesday’s attacks killed 18 people, including children, and that four people were killed when a wedding party was struck.

The United States has denied targeting civilians, saying its strikes were directed at military positions.

Vahidi vows retaliation over wedding deaths

Revolutionary Guards chief Ahmad Vahidi vowed that the deaths at the wedding ceremony would be avenged.

Iran has blamed the United States for the attack, while Washington has denied deliberately targeting civilians.

“The pure blood of these oppressed martyrs … will not go unanswered and will definitely be avenged,” Vahidi said in a statement carried by Iranian state television.

Katz warns of ‘desperate steps’

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said US economic sanctions were placing Iran under heavy pressure but warned that the situation could push Tehran towards more extreme measures.

“We see signs indicating that the heavy economic pressure they are under, and the fear of an uprising and the collapse of the government, may push them to desperate steps,” Katz said at a ceremony for Defence Ministry employees.

Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz.

Israel expected to release five Lebanese prisoners

Separately, Israel is expected to release five Lebanese prisoners of war in a US-coordinated goodwill gesture as negotiations with Beirut continue, according to Israeli media.

The reported move follows talks held in Italy in August, where detainees and missing people were formally discussed and initial lists were exchanged, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said after the Rome talks that “positive progress” had been made on border and prisoner issues, though no final agreement on further releases had been announced.

The expected release echoes a similar gesture in March 2025, when Israel freed five Lebanese detainees, including a Lebanese army soldier, in what Netanyahu’s office described as a gesture to the Lebanese president coordinated with Washington.

Lebanon has been seeking the release of 34 documented Lebanese prisoners held by Israel.