Netanyahu suggests establishing Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently sparked controversy after suggesting that Saudi Arabia has enough land to establish a Palestinian state.

His statement came in response to questions from Channel 14 broadcaster regarding Saudi Arabia’s insistence that the establishment of a Palestinian state is a precondition for normalizing relations with Israel.

Netanyahu said, “The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there,” before adding, “We cannot allow a Palestinian state to be established here after the events of October 7.”

Netanyahu claimed that Saudi Arabia’s statements about the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state to normalize relations with Tel Aviv “are not necessarily an indication of its final position.”

He continued his allegations by saying that “Riyadh does not stipulate the establishment of a Palestinian state as a condition for normalization with Israel.”

Saudi Arabia strongly rejects

On Sunday, February 9, the Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a strong statement condemning Netanyahu’s comments, reaffirming the Palestinian people’s right to their land.

The ministry emphasised that any attempt to expel the Palestinians is unacceptable, stating, “This extremist, occupying mentality does not understand what the Palestinian land means to the brotherly people of Palestine.”

The statement went further, asserting that Israel “does not think that the Palestinian people deserve to live in the first place” and accusing Netanyahu’s rhetoric of perpetuating the ongoing injustice towards Palestinians.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful resolution based on a two-state solution, asserting, “The right of the Palestinian people will remain firmly established and no one will be able to take it away from them.”

UAE and OIC join the condemnation

Following Netanyahu’s remarks, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also expressed its condemnation. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa bin Shaheen Al-Marar reiterated the UAE’s longstanding position that peace in the region hinges on the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Al-Marar stated unequivocally, “There can be no stability in the region without a two-state solution.”

Similarly, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) denounced Netanyahu’s comments, calling them part of Israel’s broader denial of Palestinian rights. The OIC labelled the remarks as “ethnic cleansing” and a gross violation of international law, underscoring the international community’s rejection of such views.

Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a Palestinian state

On February 5, Saudi Arabia reiterated its firm position that establishing diplomatic relations with Israel is contingent upon the creation of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders. This stance remains non-negotiable, with Saudi Arabia informing the US administration of its position.

Saudi Arabia has stipulated on more than one occasion that the Israeli government must agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders in exchange for normalizing relations.

Netanyahu’s remarks come on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s call to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, a controversial proposal that has been rejected by Egypt, Jordan, and other countries.

Since January 25, Trump has suggested moving Gazans to Egypt and Jordan, but both nations have refused.

Israel launched military operations on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli regime, which has been oppressing Palestinians for decades.

Since then, at least 48,181 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed, with 111,638 others injured and thousands more missing and presumed dead.

On January 19, a ceasefire agreement began in the Gaza Strip and a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel. It includes three stages, each lasting 42 days.