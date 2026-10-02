Netanyahu warns of ‘heavy price’ if flydubai attack was ordered

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, October 2, warned that those behind the flydubai cockpit attack would pay a “very heavy price” if investigators establish that the co-pilot was acting on orders.

Netanyahu said authorities were examining whether the Omani co-pilot, who allegedly attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, had been sent by another party.

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In a post on X, Netanyahu said the picture was becoming clearer and claimed that the co-pilot had undergone Islamist radicalisation and intended to crash the aircraft with its passengers on board.

“We are clarifying right now if he was sent,” Netanyahu said. “And whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price.”

מי ששלח את הטייס הזה ישלם מחיר כבד מאוד pic.twitter.com/C4sDXRuR2r — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 2, 2026

Investigation into flydubai cockpit attack

The incident occurred on September 30 when flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar inside the cockpit, causing the aircraft to descend sharply before it was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar, despite being injured, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene. Two off-duty flydubai pilots travelling on the aircraft then helped take control and land the plane safely in Tabuk. The flight was carrying 174 people.