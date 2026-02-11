Despite arrest warrant, Netanyahu’s plane crosses airspace of four ICC states

Tel Aviv: The official plane carrying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United States on Tuesday, February 10, crossed the airspace of four member states that are parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), despite an outstanding arrest warrant against him.

Flight-tracking data shows the plane, known as the “Wing of Zion,” departed from Ben Gurion Airport and travelled over Greece, Italy, France and Canada and continued towards Washington.

All four countries are formally required to cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s decisions. The aircraft’s transit occurred without any reported restrictions.

Netanyahu was headed to Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump, with discussions expected to centre on Iran and regional security. He is scheduled to return to Israel on February 13, Israeli media reported.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions in the region and follows indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran in Oman.

The plane followed the same route it used in December 2025 when Netanyahu travelled to the US to meet with Trump.

In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant, citing alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with the conflict in Gaza.

The war, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths. A ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, sought to halt nearly two years of fighting that left more than 72,000 Palestinians dead and over 171,000 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities, alongside widespread destruction affecting much of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure. The UN estimates the cost of reconstruction at around US 70 billion.