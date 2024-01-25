Netflix buys Katrina Kaif’s ‘Merry Christmas’ for Rs…

Merry Christmas is a romantic thriller movie that revolves around the story of a couple played by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

Netflix buys Katrina Kaif's 'Merry Christmas' for Rs…
Mumbai: Merry Christmas is a Bollywood movie directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The movie was released on January 12, 2024, and it received mixed response from both audience and critics. And now, there is a latest update on its OTT rights and release.

Netflix Bags Merry Christmas

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the digital rights of “Merry Christmas” have been acquired by Netflix for a whopping sum of Rs 60 crores.

OTT Release Date

Though the official release date of Merry Christmas is yet to be announced by the makers, buzz has it that it might arrive in February 2nd or 3rd week. Usually, many movies premiere on OTT 45 to 60 days following their theatrical release.

Merry Christmas is a romantic thriller movie that revolves around the story of a couple played by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie has been praised for its direction, performances, and storyline.

However, the movie has struggled to perform well commercially. According to a report, Merry Christmas made Rs 2.2cr on its first day of release. The movie has collected a total of Rs 16.44cr at the box office so far. The movie has failed to cross the Rs 25cr mark.

