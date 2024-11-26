Netflix buys Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita wedding rights, reported price

Hyderabad: The much-awaited wedding of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala is set to take place on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

The wedding will be a traditional Telugu Brahmin ceremony, lasting over 8 hours, as requested by Sobhita’s parents. The auspicious time for the main rituals is 8:13 PM, and the couple is all set to begin their new chapter in the presence of family and close friends.

Although the wedding is private, with around 300 guests, it’s nothing short of a star-studded affair. Big names like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan are expected to attend.

Chay-Sobhita’s wedding streaming rights

Fans hoping for a glimpse of the grand event can tune into Netflix. After recent Nayanthara’s wedding documentary. the streaming platform has reportedly acquired the exclusive rights for a huge Rs. 50 crore, the highest amount paid for a celebrity wedding film in South India. Netflix sees this as a chance to reach viewers across India and beyond, given Naga Chaitanya’s and Sobhita’s wide popularity.

The couple’s wedding invite and gift basket have already gone viral, adding excitement to the big day. With family legacy, culture, and love at its heart, this wedding is sure to be a memorable celebration.