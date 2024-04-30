Netflix buys Naga Chaitanya-starrer Thandel for Rs...

Hyderabad: The Tollywood movie ‘Thandel’ starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, promises to be an epic action drama that has already picked the interest of fans and film lovers alike. In a groundbreaking deal, Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights for the highly anticipated film.

Thandel OTT Rights

Netflix has reportedly invested a staggering Rs 40 Crore to acquire the digital streaming rights for “Thandel.” This deal marks a significant milestone in Naga Chaitanya’s career, this is the highest amount paid for the OTT rights of his film.

As per reports, Thandel is going to be Naga Chaitanya’s biggest film to date as it is made on a budget of Rs. 50 crore. Well, as makers have already earned Rs 40 crore, now they only have to earn 10 crore more to cover the budget.

Thandel revolves around the true story of an Indian fisherman who embarks on a perilous journey. Set against the backdrop of the sea, the movie delves into the challenges faced by the protagonist as he ventures into Pakistani waters while working on fishing boats in Gujarat.

‘Thandel’ is slated for a theatrical release on December 20, 2024.