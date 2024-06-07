Netflix buys Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film OG for Rs...

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan has reached a new height. His recent victory in the Andhra Pradesh election in 2024 has not only solidified his political stature but also amplified the excitement for his cinematic projects.

OG: Unprecedented Buzz

Amidst the political fanfare, Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG stands as a testament to his charisma. Directed by Sujeeth, this gangster action drama is poised to be a cinematic milestone. The film’s narrative, shrouded in mystery, promises to deliver a high-action experience.

Netflix Bags OTT Rights

According to the latest reports, OTT giant Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights of OG for a staggering Rs 92 crores. This deal not only underscores the film’s anticipated success but also marks a significant shift in the power dynamics of movie releases.

With the majority of the production wrapped up, the industry is abuzz with speculation on when the remaining portions featuring Kalyan will resume. Post-elections, the focus now shifts back to the silver screen, where Kalyan’s presence is eagerly awaited.

OG boasts an ensemble cast, including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, and Abhimanyu Singh, each bringing their unique flair to this high-octane drama.