Pawan Kalyan’s record breaking per day earnings will shock you!

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the renowned actor and founder of the Jana Sena Party, is currently in the spotlight for his significant win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. His victory from the Pithapuram Assembly seat marks an important moment in his political journey, showcasing his influence and popularity beyond the silver screen.

Pawan Kalyan’s Staggering Remuneration

Known for his dynamic roles and charismatic presence, Pawan Kalyan is not just a celebrated politician and actor but also one of the highest-paid stars in Tollywood. His upcoming movie ‘OG,’ directed by Sujeeth, has set a new benchmark with the actor reportedly charging a whopping Rs 100 crores.

For his 2023 film Bro, which also stars Sai Dharam Tej, Pawan Kalyan reportedly charged Rs 75 crores for just ’30 days of shooting’. This cuts to Rs 2.5 crores per day.

This remuneration places him in the league of the most elite actors in Indian cinema, reflecting his star power and box office draw.

The Debut and Rise to Stardom

Pawan Kalyan’s journey to stardom began with his debut in the 1996 film ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’. However, it was the 1998 release ‘Tholi Prema’ that catapulted him to fame, earning him critical acclaim and a loyal fan base. The film’s success established him as a trendsetter in the industry.

The 2001 romantic comedy ‘Kushi’ proved to be a life-changing project for Pawan Kalyan. The film’s massive success not only broke box office records but also solidified his status as a youth icon.

With the release of ‘Gabbar Singh’ in 2012, Pawan Kalyan reaffirmed his position as a leading actor in Tollywood. The film’s overwhelming success marked a significant milestone in his career, with his performance being widely celebrated.

Upcoming Projects

Pawan Kalyan’s cinema journey continues as he balances his acting career with his political aspirations. He is currently working on multiple projects, including the highly anticipated HARI HARA VEERA MALLU and Ustad Bhagat Singh.