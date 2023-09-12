Netflix buys Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan for Rs…

Mumbai: Get ready, movie enthusiasts! If you missed catching Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Jawan’ in theaters or can’t wait to watch it again, there’s fantastic news for you. The highly-anticipated OTT premiere of ‘Jawan’ is just around the corner, and it’s expected to be available for the next month. Yes, you read that right!

Directed by Atlee, Jawan got released in theatres worldwide last week on September 7. According to multiple reports, the movie will premiere on OTT giant Netflix 45 to 60 days following the film’s release i.e., around the end of October. The exact official date is yet to be announced by the makers and Netflix.

Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan (Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Sold To Netflix, Check Price

As per the latest buzz, OTT rights of Jawan have been sold to Netflix for a staggering amount of Rs 250 crore. Yes, you read that right! A report in Free Press Journal states that the makers have already signed the dotted line with an OTT giant for the film’s screening. An official announcement is expected by end of this month or in October first week.

Jawan has been produced by Gauri Khan, under their home banner Red Chillies. It stars Nayanthara in the female lead role who marked her Bollywood debut with the project.