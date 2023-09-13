Top 15 hit movies of Shah Rukh Khan

From Swades to My Name Is Khan, here are perfect weekend movie options if you are a huge SRK fan

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th September 2023 3:24 pm IST
Top 15 hit movies of Shah Rukh Khan
(Image Source: Siasat.com)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, ‘Jawan’, is causing a storm at the box office, setting new records and captivating audiences worldwide. Directed by Atlee, this action-packed thriller has swiftly crossed the remarkable Rs 600-crore mark globally within just one week of its release. It has not only shattered existing records for Hindi-origin films but continues to break new ground.

Peoples Career

As the cinematic world witnesses ‘Jawan’ making history, let’s take a moment to revisit some of the top 15 blockbuster movies of Shah Rukh Khan, offering viewers a selection of classics to consider for this weekend’s entertainment.

Here we provide you with the perfect weekend movie options if you are a HUGE SRK fan!

MS Education Academy

List Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Hit Movies

SRK’s 90’s Hit Movies

  • Baazigar (1993)
  • Darr (1993)
  • Karan Arjun (1995)
  • Dilwale Dulhaiya Le Jayenge (1995)
  • Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)
  • Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
  • Dil Se… (1998)

His Best Movies After 2000

  • Mohabbatein (2000)
  • Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001)
  • Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)
  • Veer-Zaara (2004)
  • Swades (2004)
  • Chak De! India (2007)
  • My Name Is Khan (2010)
  • Chennai Express (2013)

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th September 2023 3:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button