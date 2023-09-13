Top 15 hit movies of Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, ‘Jawan’, is causing a storm at the box office, setting new records and captivating audiences worldwide. Directed by Atlee, this action-packed thriller has swiftly crossed the remarkable Rs 600-crore mark globally within just one week of its release. It has not only shattered existing records for Hindi-origin films but continues to break new ground.
As the cinematic world witnesses ‘Jawan’ making history, let’s take a moment to revisit some of the top 15 blockbuster movies of Shah Rukh Khan, offering viewers a selection of classics to consider for this weekend’s entertainment.
Here we provide you with the perfect weekend movie options if you are a HUGE SRK fan!
List Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Hit Movies
SRK’s 90’s Hit Movies
- Baazigar (1993)
- Darr (1993)
- Karan Arjun (1995)
- Dilwale Dulhaiya Le Jayenge (1995)
- Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- Dil Se… (1998)
His Best Movies After 2000
- Mohabbatein (2000)
- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001)
- Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)
- Veer-Zaara (2004)
- Swades (2004)
- Chak De! India (2007)
- My Name Is Khan (2010)
- Chennai Express (2013)