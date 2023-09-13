Top 15 hit movies of Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, ‘Jawan’, is causing a storm at the box office, setting new records and captivating audiences worldwide. Directed by Atlee, this action-packed thriller has swiftly crossed the remarkable Rs 600-crore mark globally within just one week of its release. It has not only shattered existing records for Hindi-origin films but continues to break new ground.

As the cinematic world witnesses ‘Jawan’ making history, let’s take a moment to revisit some of the top 15 blockbuster movies of Shah Rukh Khan, offering viewers a selection of classics to consider for this weekend’s entertainment.

Here we provide you with the perfect weekend movie options if you are a HUGE SRK fan!

List Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Hit Movies

SRK’s 90’s Hit Movies

Baazigar (1993)

Darr (1993)

Karan Arjun (1995)

Dilwale Dulhaiya Le Jayenge (1995)

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Dil Se… (1998)

His Best Movies After 2000