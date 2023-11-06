Netflix buys Varun and Lavanya’s wedding video, check PRICE

Hyderabad: Tollywood couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s recent extravagant wedding in Italy has been the talk of the town. Following their grand reception in Hyderabad last night, where pictures from the star-studded event flooded the internet, a new update has sparked a buzz in the entertainment world.

According to latest reports, Netflix has purportedly secured the exclusive streaming rights for the wedding video of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. The OTT giant has reportedly sealed the deal for a staggering amount of Rs 8 crore.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating the release of the couple’s wedding moments on the streaming platform. However, an official confirmation from Netflix or the couple themselves is yet to be disclosed.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June this year after dating for a brief period. They got married on November 1 is Tuscany, Italy surrounded by their loved ones.