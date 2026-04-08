Netflix expands Hyderabad footprint with 41,435 sq ft lease at Madhapur

Hyderabad: Netflix has leased 41,435 square feet of office space in Hyderabad through its subsidiary Line Gatos Advanced Imaging and Visual Effects India LLP, expanding its second office in the city.

With a monthly rent of Rs 39.36 lakh for five years, the streaming giant acquired the space at the Atria Block of International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH), located in Madhapur, according to documents accessed by Propstack, India’s real estate data and analytics platform.

Owned by VITP Private Limited, ITPH is managed by CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT).

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The lease began on August 1, 2025, spanning a five-year term and the rent commenced in October that year, the document read. The transaction was booked at Rs 95 per sq ft per month, and the complex has two floors.

Adhering to the agreement, the tenant has paid a security deposit of Rs 2.36 crore. The rent will increase by 5 per cent each year. The tenant will be paying additional charges for parking space – Rs 1.43 lakh per month for 41 car parking slots and Rs 74,000 for 124 two-wheeler spaces.

The contract has a three-year non-termination period.

Earlier, Netflix inaugurated its first Hyderabad studio on March 12, spanning 30,000 square feet.