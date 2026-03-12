Telangana CM inaugurates Netflix’s Eyeline Studios facility

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, March 12, inaugurated Netflix Eyeline Studios Global VFX and Virtual Production Hub here and invited the OTT leader to set up a bigger facility in the ‘Bharat Future City’ being developed by the state government on the city outskirts.

Eyeline is Netflix’s innovation hub.

Reddy vowed to attract all the Fortune 500 companies to the Bharat Future City.

Highlighting his dream to make Hyderabad a hub of the international film industry, Reddy said Netflix setting up a facility in the city means the “arrival” of Hollywood.

“This is the stepping stone for my dream. This is the place not only for Tollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood. I have been focusing on Hollywood. Today, I am happy to announce that Netflix is here. I can authoritatively say Hollywood is here. My dream is going to come true. I sincerely welcome Netflix,” he said.

Urging Netflix to expand its presence in Hyderabad, he assured the government’s support to the OTT platform.

Reddy, who said he has been interested in films since his childhood, offered to allot land in the ‘Bharat Future City’ where AI would be hosted in a big way for Netflix to establish a bigger facility.

“I don’t know where your corporate office is. But, you have to relocate your corporate office to my Bharat Future City. I have openly told my Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). I am going to attract every company in the Fortune 500 list to my Bharat Future City,” he said.

Observing that “Hyderabad is a natural home for Netflix“, he said both the city and the OTT platform are global success stories.

Noting that Netflix has, of late, been putting lot of focus on sports, Reddy said his government is promoting sports in a big way by building sports infrastructure and establishing a sports university.

Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Union I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju and other officials were present.