Netflix invests 1000 crore in Tollywood: Full list of movies

Netflix is aiming to make Telugu films available to a global audience, all these movies will also be offered in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 17th January 2025 5:52 pm IST
Netflix Pandaga Tollywood (X)

Hyderabad: Netflix is making Sankranthi even more exciting with its special announcement, “Netflix Pandaga,” featuring a lineup of blockbuster Telugu films. With a combined investment of over Rs. 1,000 crore, the streaming platform is bringing some of the biggest stars and stories to screens in 2025.

Top Films to Watch Out For

Pawan Kalyan’s OG: Directed by Sujeeth, this action-packed gangster drama stars Pawan Kalyan and marks Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut.

Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12: A fresh role for the star, directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, promising intense action.

Nani’s HIT 3: The third part in the popular crime thriller series, starring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel: A romantic action-drama directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

Ravi Teja’s Mass Jatara: A fun-filled entertainer with Ravi Teja and Sreeleela.

Other notable films include Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju, Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Jack, and Nani’s production Court, starring Priyadarshi.

Netflix’s Big Move

Netflix is aiming to make Telugu films available to a global audience. All these movies will also be offered in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

