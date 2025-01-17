Netflix invests 1000 crore in Tollywood: Full list of movies

Hyderabad: Netflix is making Sankranthi even more exciting with its special announcement, “Netflix Pandaga,” featuring a lineup of blockbuster Telugu films. With a combined investment of over Rs. 1,000 crore, the streaming platform is bringing some of the biggest stars and stories to screens in 2025.
Top Films to Watch Out For
Pawan Kalyan’s OG: Directed by Sujeeth, this action-packed gangster drama stars Pawan Kalyan and marks Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut.
Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12: A fresh role for the star, directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, promising intense action.
Nani’s HIT 3: The third part in the popular crime thriller series, starring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty.
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel: A romantic action-drama directed by Chandoo Mondeti.
Ravi Teja’s Mass Jatara: A fun-filled entertainer with Ravi Teja and Sreeleela.
Other notable films include Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju, Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Jack, and Nani’s production Court, starring Priyadarshi.
Netflix’s Big Move
Netflix is aiming to make Telugu films available to a global audience. All these movies will also be offered in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.