Netflix invests 1000 crore in Tollywood: Full list of movies

Hyderabad: Netflix is making Sankranthi even more exciting with its special announcement, “Netflix Pandaga,” featuring a lineup of blockbuster Telugu films. With a combined investment of over Rs. 1,000 crore, the streaming platform is bringing some of the biggest stars and stories to screens in 2025.

Top Films to Watch Out For

Pawan Kalyan’s OG: Directed by Sujeeth, this action-packed gangster drama stars Pawan Kalyan and marks Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut.

OG is back, and everybody is about to feel the heat! 💥

OG is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release! #NetflixPandaga pic.twitter.com/TawVw3QavA — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12: A fresh role for the star, directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, promising intense action.

A man without a side and betrayal without limits.

VD12, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release!#NetflixPandaga pic.twitter.com/WugL3yTprB — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2025

Nani’s HIT 3: The third part in the popular crime thriller series, starring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty.

The third case just dropped, and it’s going to HIT you hard! 🎯

HIT 3: The Third Case, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release! #NetflixPandaga pic.twitter.com/8KhprUV55Y — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2025

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel: A romantic action-drama directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

When fate drags them across borders, only courage can bring them home. 🌊❤️

Thandel, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release! #NetflixPandaga pic.twitter.com/uRMGVxk43n — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2025

Ravi Teja’s Mass Jatara: A fun-filled entertainer with Ravi Teja and Sreeleela.

Brace yourself for a mass jathara from the one and only Mass Maharaja!

Mass Jathara, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada, after its theatrical release! #NetflixPandaga pic.twitter.com/FCCbwWHdcm — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2025

Other notable films include Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju, Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Jack, and Nani’s production Court, starring Priyadarshi.

Netflix’s Big Move

Netflix is aiming to make Telugu films available to a global audience. All these movies will also be offered in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.