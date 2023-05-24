Netflix password sharing crackdown begins, extra member to cost $8 a month

The streaming giant experimented with paid password-sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain in February.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 24th May 2023 1:07 pm IST
Netflix plans to end password sharing in early 2023

New Delhi: Netflix has started cracking down on password sharing and each extra member who can use the service outside your household will need to pay $7.99 extra each month.

The streaming giant announced its crackdown on password sharing beginning in the US.

“Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United States,” Netflix said in a statement late on Tuesday.

MS Education Academy

The company said that a Netflix account is for use by one household.

“Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” the company informed.

Also Read
HP introduces new ‘Laser printers’ for home, small businesses in India

Those who pay for the Netflix Premium package with 4K streaming have the option of adding up to two extra members, but each one will still cost another $7.99.

Netflix in the UK will charge subscribers 4.99 pounds each month for each extra member.

The cheapest plans (Basic or Standard with Ads, which cost $9.99 and $6.99 per month, respectively) don’t have the option to add extra members at this moment.

The streaming giant experimented with paid password-sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain in February.

Netflix originally planned to roll out “paid sharing” in the US during the first quarter of this year but delayed it.

“We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the US, in Q2,” the company had said in its first-quarter 2023 earnings.

“Paid sharing is another important initiative as widespread account sharing (over 100 million households) undermines our ability to invest in and improve Netflix for our paying members, as well as build our business,” the company added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 24th May 2023 1:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button