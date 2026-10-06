Hyderabad: A new week calls for a new set of things to watch, and October is showing no signs of slowing down. From supernatural horrors and superhero spectacles to Tamil action dramas, Telugu romance, gripping thrillers and reality shows, OTT platforms are bringing a mixed bag of entertainment this week.

Whether you are in the mood for a terrifying trip to The Further, want to catch up with Spider-Man’s latest adventure, or simply need something new to binge over the weekend, there is plenty lined up across Netflix, JioHotstar, Apple TV, Prime Video and other platforms.

Here are the biggest movies and shows arriving on OTT this week.

New films, shows releasing on OTT platforms

1. Insidious: Out of the Further (October 6)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, ZeePlex

Release: October 6

The Insidious franchise is back with its sixth instalment, Insidious: Out of the Further. A direct sequel to Insidious: The Red Door (2023), the horror film introduces a completely new protagonist.

Amelia Eve plays Gemma Hall, a young mother who returns to the house where she grew up while raising her daughter. However, she soon discovers a terrifying ability that could change everything, she can not only enter the mysterious realm known as The Further, but also bring entities from it back into the real world.

As the demons realise the extent of Gemma’s power, the boundary between the living world and The Further begins to collapse. Lin Shaye, Brandon Perea, Sam Spruell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Island Austin also star.

2. Spider-Man: Brand New Day (October 6)

Spiderman actor Tom Holland (Instagram)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, ZeePlex

Release: October 6

Spider-Man swings back into action with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth solo film starring Tom Holland. Set four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the story follows Peter Parker as he continues fighting crime while living a lonely life in a world that no longer remembers him. With MJ and Ned moving on with their lives, Peter finds himself increasingly isolated.

But when a powerful new threat puts the people he loves in danger, Spider-Man is forced to step up once again, this time with an unlikely ally. Jon Bernthal returns as the Punisher, while Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman and Michael Mando are also part of the cast.

3. Mandaadi (October 8)

Where to watch: Netflix

Release: October 8

After making a strong impression in theatres, Soori-starrer Mandaadi is heading to Netflix this week. Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendi, the Tamil sports action drama revolves around traditional sailboat racing and explores rivalry, pride and the struggles of a coastal community.

Soori plays Muthukaali, a skilled boat racer who finds himself up against a formidable rival, played by Suhas. Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj and Ravindra Vijay also feature in the film. Mandaadi will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

4. Epic – First Semester (October 9)

Where to watch: Netflix

Release: October 9

If romance and coming-of-age stories are more your thing, Epic – First Semester could be worth adding to your weekend watchlist. The Telugu romantic drama follows a middle-class young man navigating higher education, relationships and the challenges of becoming independent in London.

Directed by debutant Aditya Haasan, the film brings Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya together on screen. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music.

The film is expected to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

5. Animals (October 9)

Where to watch: Netflix

Release: October 9

What happens when a seemingly perfect political family is shattered overnight? Ben Affleck stars in Animals, a tense crime thriller that also marks his return to the director’s chair. He plays Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball, whose carefully constructed life with his wife Abigail, played by Kerry Washington, falls apart when their young son is kidnapped for ransom.

As the couple desperately tries to get their son back, they are pushed into increasingly dangerous territory, forcing them to make difficult moral choices. The film promises a dark mix of crime, family drama and psychological tension.

6. Reporting Live (October 9)

Where to watch: Netflix

Release: October 9

Journalism meets danger in Reporting Live, a gritty investigative thriller starring Parineeti Chopra. The actress plays an ambitious young journalist who finds herself investigating the illegal sand mining mafia. What begins as a promising lead soon turns into a dangerous conspiracy that puts her life at risk.

She is joined by a seasoned cameraman as the duo gets deeper into a world where chasing the truth comes with serious consequences. Shekhar Suman, Adil Hussain and Amol Palekar are also part of the cast.

7. Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 (October 10)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release: October 10

Reality television gets another dose of relationship drama with the second season of Pati Patni Aur Panga. The celebrity couple reality game show puts real-life partners through fun challenges designed to test their chemistry, compatibility and understanding of each other.

Expect candid conversations, playful arguments and plenty of moments that could reveal what really happens when couples are put to the test.

8. 100 Days of Deception (October 10)

Where to watch: Netflix

Release: October 10

For those looking for something beyond Indian entertainment, Netflix is bringing the South Korean historical spy romance 100 Days of Deception.

Set in 1932 Gyeongseong during the Japanese colonial period, the series follows Lee Ga-kyeong, a pickpocket who goes undercover as an interpreter inside the Japanese Government-General. She has 100 days to complete a dangerous espionage mission, but her plans become complicated after she crosses paths with elite interpreter Kim Tae-woong.

With espionage, romance and historical drama at its core, the series could make for an intriguing international binge.

So, whether you are looking for scares, superheroes, romance, crime or reality drama, your OTT watchlist is officially getting longer.