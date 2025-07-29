Netherlands labels Israel as national security threat

The Netherlands has identified Israel as a threat to its national security by spreading disinformation, endangering the lives of its citizens.

According to a report by the National Coordinator for Security and Counter-terrorism (NCTV), Israel attempted to influence public opinion and politics in the country by circulating documents directly to Dutch journalists and politicians instead of using the official diplomatic channels.

The alleged disinformation was circulated following a clash during a football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam in November 2024. Israeli fans were reportedly caught on video vandalising the stadium, assaulting people and raising anti-Arab slogans. At least 30 people were injured during the incident.

Israel termed the incident as atmospheric and ordered two planes to evacuate its citizens from the Netherlands.

Amsterdam Mayor’s remark

A week after the incident, Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema described the incident as a “pogrom”, adding that Israel bypassed Dutch authorities. The NCTV report further said that the document circulated by Israel-affiliated agencies also contained “unusual and unwanted personal details” about Dutch citizens. The country’s ministries of justice, security and foreign affairs warned that these individuals could face threats, harassment and even physical attacks.

International Criminal Court

The intelligence agency further expressed concern over Israel’s and the United States’ influence on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, adding that it could disrupt the court’s work.

In 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over their role in alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Following the warrant, the court has faced significant pressure from the US and Israel to stop the investigation. The NCTV report was published as the Netherlands, traditionally an ally of Israel, has become critical of the country’s approach to Gaza.

After Ireland and Spain, the Netherlands has urged the European Union to reevaluate its ties with Israel due to its war on Gaza, accusing the country of violating the human rights provisions in the EU-Israel association agreement.