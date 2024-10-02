Netherlands to evacuate citizens from Lebanon

The Hague: The Netherlands will help its citizens to leave Lebanon in the next few days, the Dutch Foreign Ministry announced.

“The security situation in Lebanon has become even more uncertain,” the foreign ministry said on Tuesday in a public letter to Dutch citizens in Lebanon.

“We see that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Dutch people to leave Lebanon, the scenario we have been warning about in the travel advice for some time.”

The evacuation of an estimated several hundred Dutch citizens will begin within a few days, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the ministry.

“We will actively help Dutch people to leave Lebanon with the use of military means,” the ministry continued. “The Netherlands will provide military air transport in the coming days. In addition, we will continue to make efforts to help with departures with commercial airlines. We are also in contact with other countries that organise flights.”