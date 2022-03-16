Netizens call Gauahar Khan a ‘terrorist sympathizer’, did she tweet against The Kashmir Files?

Mumbai: Television diva Gauahar Khan, who is an avid social media user, often uses her Twitter platform for speaking her mind out on various issues and controversies. The actress’ latest tweet has caught netizens attention. Taking to her micro-blogging, Gauahar wrote, “If u don’t see the propaganda, ur soul is blind, deaf and dumb!”

If u don’t see the propaganda , ur soul is blind , deaf and dumb ! — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 15, 2022

While Gauahar Khan did not specify what is she talking about, several social media criticised her thinking that her tweet was against The Kashmir Files. For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial has been making headlines ever since its release and is one of the hottest topic of the nation right now.

Netizens who wondered if Gauahar Khan took a dig at The Kashmir Files lambasted at her. One user wrote, “If this is in regards of The Kashmir files movie which you see as propaganda. I am unfollowing you straight away,” one of the social media users wrote. Another netizen tweeted, “Oh really. So Kashmiri pandits ending up in tears across cinemas, expressing that finally someone has shown their story is all fake? Shame on you!”

Everything in the film is based on recorded facts and experiences of survivors. https://t.co/0aKXrCby3L — Shubham (@Shubham__2606) March 15, 2022

If this is in regards of The Kashmir files movie which you see as a propaganda. I am unfollowing you straight away — Surya Yadav (@shinenshimmer) March 15, 2022

How about the Tandav u acted in? Kiska propaganda fulfil kar rai thi tab tum? — Cherryblossom (@BlossomSmiless) March 15, 2022

Yeh dekho aagyi terrorist sympathizer tum sayad girija tickoo aur unke jaisi hazaro aurto ka dukh nahi samjhti kya kia tha unke saath islamic terrorist ne — Ajay yadav (@Ajayyad72662092) March 15, 2022

When you got slapped on stage for wearing revealing clothes by the person of your own community, was that a propaganda too?

When you tried to convert your ex BF Kushal Tandon to Islam so that you can marry him, was that a propaganda too? — TakShak  (@B4dBucky) March 15, 2022

@GAUAHAR_KHAN I always saw you tweeting abt rights of Muslim which is good Bt when it's about hindu u feel it's a propaganda film,Such a hypocrisy ,no one ever said a word about Kashmiri pandit Including you And now if a film is made about brutality with them you feel offended — Swatisingh25 (@Swatisingh2598) March 15, 2022

Bibi pehle propaganda ka matlab dekh le…Hindus were killed and were forced to leave there homes. The movie is based on facts only..sach bataya or dikhaya..ab muslim ne maara to bolenge na muslim ne mara..tu ek bar bol to de that I am ashamed of the muslims who did that.. — Liberal but not leftist (@Indian_2222) March 15, 2022

The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. The film, which is receiving mixed response from audience and critics, is minting good numbers at box office. According to reports, it has earned over Rs 42 crore in India so far.