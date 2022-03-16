Netizens call Gauahar Khan a ‘terrorist sympathizer’, did she tweet against The Kashmir Files?

Mumbai: Television diva Gauahar Khan, who is an avid social media user, often uses her Twitter platform for speaking her mind out on various issues and controversies. The actress’ latest tweet has caught netizens attention. Taking to her micro-blogging, Gauahar wrote, “If u don’t see the propaganda, ur soul is blind, deaf and dumb!”
While Gauahar Khan did not specify what is she talking about, several social media criticised her thinking that her tweet was against The Kashmir Files. For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial has been making headlines ever since its release and is one of the hottest topic of the nation right now.
Netizens who wondered if Gauahar Khan took a dig at The Kashmir Files lambasted at her. One user wrote, “If this is in regards of The Kashmir files movie which you see as propaganda. I am unfollowing you straight away,” one of the social media users wrote. Another netizen tweeted, “Oh really. So Kashmiri pandits ending up in tears across cinemas, expressing that finally someone has shown their story is all fake? Shame on you!”
Read tweets below.
The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. The film, which is receiving mixed response from audience and critics, is minting good numbers at box office. According to reports, it has earned over Rs 42 crore in India so far.