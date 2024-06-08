Netizens call out BJP’s ‘double face’ as new NDA post includes Muslim

Following Lok Sabha 2024 results which took a dramatic twist, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official X shared a post featuring a new formula for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that surprisingly included a Muslim face.

The post shared by BJP depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of people with folded hands alongside the new formula of NDA that reads “New India, Developed India, Aspiration India” and public chanting the slogan “Viksit Bharat ka Sankalp hoga Pura” (The resolution of a developed India will be completed).

The post viewed by millions met with widespread criticism and outrage on social media, with the hashtag #Abdul trending as users expressed their opinion of BJP’s “double face”. Many have accused the BJP of attempting to appease the Muslim community after a big loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

Netizens reaction

“Abdul finally comes in NDA poster and no hate this time,” wrote one user.

The new post of the BJP comes after the party lost several seats, especially in Faizabad (Ayodha) where PM Modi inaugurated the Ram mandir on a demolished site of the mosque before the elections.

The BJP’s senior leaders including PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Home Minister Amit Shah purportedly demonised Muslims and spewed Islamophobic rhetoric in its election campaigns.

In the election campaign, the issues of Muslim reservation, vote jihad, and immigrant Rohingya Muslims were contentious topics for the BJP, with leaders fanning communal flames. BJP candidates attempted to polarise communities for electoral benefits

Earlier, amid the election electoral process, the party’s Karnataka unit posted an animated video depicting Congress party leaders granting preferential treatment to Muslims.

The animated video, captioned “Beware.. Beware.. Beware..!” in Kannada, featured apparent caricatures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah placing an egg labelled “Muslims” in a nest of alongside three eggs marked as “SC [Scheduled Castes], ST [Scheduled Tribes] and OBC [Other Backward Classes]”.