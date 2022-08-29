Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor ‘beef guy from Peshawar’, know why

Mumbai: Bollywood star, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming mythological film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated to release on September 9, and promotions of the film have started with great pomp. Amid all, netizens have dug up a comment from Ranbir’s past to target and troll him.

For the unversed, for the past few weeks, the Internet has been seeing a new boycott trend where netizens bring up old comments made by actors to boycott their films. After several films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Vikram Vedha, Dobaara, and many more, Brahmastra is the latest to fall victim to the trend.

Owing to this trend, an old video of Ranbir Kapoor on beef has surfaced and people are calling for a boycott of his film.

Ranbir Kapoor’s statement on beef

In 2011, during the promotion of his film ‘Rockstar’, Ranbir Kapoor had given an interview where he talked about his love for food, especially beef. In the video that is now going viral, Ranbir can be heard saying, “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan.”

Netizens call for Brahmastra’s Boycott

Netizens are now calling Ranbir Kapoor ‘beef guy from Peshawar’ and making calls for the boycott of his film Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor is a “big beef guy”, identifies with Sufi roots, marries someone from a Hindumisic clan known for supporting terrorists during 26/11. So if anyone is still surprised – the joke’s on you.



People don’t become Hindus just because they have a surname like Kapoor. https://t.co/Xsd6q4JCkY — Savitri Mumukshu – सावित्री मुमुक्षु (@MumukshuSavitri) August 27, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor: “I am a Big Beef Guy”

Such a person is in #Brahmastra https://t.co/pnCZR2OTVX — RapperPandit ↗️ ॐ (@RapperPandit) August 27, 2022

Even if you are ashamed of being Hindu; atleast donot support cow slaughter and promote beef #RanbirKapoor !!

Enough reasons for us to #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/0x8GgP5ieu — Dr manoj kandoi (@drkandoi) August 27, 2022

Previously too, #BoycottBrahmastra has trended on Twitter several times owing to Alia Bhatt‘s ‘If you don’t like me, don’t watch me’ comment. People also had a problem with a scene in the film where Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing shoes inside a temple.