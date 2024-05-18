Netizens share Daksh Chaudhary’s past videos after ‘attack’ on Kanhaiya Kumar

Following an attack on Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar by Daksh Chaudhary, some significant revelations have emerged regarding Chaudhary’s past, sparking outrage on social media.

A series of videos have surfaced on social media platforms, showing Chaudhary openly brandishing weapons. Another video shows him ganging up with a few others and harassing a shop owner for renting the shop to another person.

Police found a spring of the gun (which Sanjay accused to have) and Sanjay Dutt went to jail for 5 years. Thanks to BJP govt that now Goons are roaming with guns without any fear. Today these people attacked Kanhaiya Kumar. @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/RdRDN4QrsT — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 17, 2024

Daksh Chaudhary, who attacked Kanhaiya Kumar today, barged into a locality in Delhi 1 month ago and started abusing and harassing a shop owner just because he rented his shop to a chicken seller. He is a habitual offender. pic.twitter.com/0wpIqF7AnN — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) May 17, 2024

The main attackers who carried out a pre-planned attack on #Congress leader #KanhaiyaKumar are #DakshChaudhary and #AnnuChaudhary. Many criminal cases are already registered against them. pic.twitter.com/CsYoJm5avF — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 17, 2024

In another video, Chaudhary is seen flaunting his gun in front of the police while talking with an official, triggering more anger among the public and prompting calls for swift and decisive action by law enforcement authorities.

Daksh Chaudhary, who attacked Kanhaiya Kumar today, can be seen flaunting his gun in front of the police. Do you think police will take action against him. Video is one year old.



Pertinently, the videos began circulating shortly after Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked just after he left the Aam Aadmi Party’s New Usmanpur office in Northeast Delhi on Friday.

Amidst the uproar caused by these videos, another case of Chaudhary came to light that he was arrested in Ghaziabad in February for attempting to intrude into a local mosque, leading to the registration of an FIR against him under various sections of 151A, 295, 295A, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The revelation regarding Chaudhary has sparked concerns and raised serious questions about his potential involvement in illicit activities, with many calling for strong action to prevent future untoward.

This person Daksh Chaudhary who attacked @kanhaiyakumar today was recently (Feb) arrested by Ghaziabad Police for conspiring to spoil the atmosphere by entering a Mosque. There was an FIR registered against him by @DCPTHindonGZB under 151A, 295, 295A, 323, 504 and 506.

He can… pic.twitter.com/SifwVWrqIP — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 17, 2024

Meanwhile, in another video that has surfaced on social media after the attack on Kanhaiya, Daksh Chaudhary is seen purportedly taking responsibility for the attack. “Kanhaiya Kumar was anti-national who had raised slogans of ‘Bharat teri tokde honge‘, ‘Afzal teri katil zinda hai‘. Bharat ke koi tokde nahi kar sakta jab take hum Sanatani sher zinda hai,” he added.