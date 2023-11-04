Netizens spot mistakes in SRK’s Dunki teaser, check here

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s third movie of this year-‘Dunki’ is set to hit the theaters in December. The movie is making the waves prior to its release and makers have dropped the teaser of the film which they called ‘Dunk Drop 1’. The teaser was watched by millions of SRK fans since it was dropped on social media platforms.

King Khan termed the teaser of the Dunki as a treat to his fans on his 58th birthday as it was released on the same day. After the teaser went online, netizens started commenting on the looks of SRK and a few are of the opinion that makers have used too much VFX to make SRK look different and more young.

Netizens have even found some mistakes in the Drop 1 of the Dunki and memes are being shared on social media platforms too about the same. Fans claim that when SRK makes an entry with full dhol beats, a man appears and disappears in the teaser quickly. The social media users said that earlier there were grave VFX mistakes in other SRK films like Zero and Jab Hary Met Sejal too.

Netizens said that during the release of the teaser, Rajkumar Hirani and the team were in a hurry and they were not able to spot the error. The video is trending on the internet now and people are giving their opinions in the comments.

Check out the video below

Dunki is an upcoming Indian language comedy-drama film which is based on illegal immigration as per reports. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Jim Studios. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in the important roles.