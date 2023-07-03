Netizens tweet ‘Washing Powder BJP’ after Ajit Pawar joins NDA govt; here’s why

After NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, many Twitterati started tweeting their views. Many of them are terming the saffron party as the “Washing Powder BJP.”

They are pointing at Chhagan Bhujbal, who was jailed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Maharashtra Sadan Scam. The ED is following the case.

Another leader who supported Ajit Pawar’s decision to split NCP is Hasan Mushrif, whose residence located in Kolhapur was raided by Income Tax and ED officials.

Aditi Tatkare also stood with Ajit Pawar. She is the daughter of Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, who is facing corruption charges.

Dhananjay Munde, who served as the Minister of Social Justice in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, is also facing a corruption case in the Cooperative Bank Scam.

Ajit Pawar and his wife are also suspects in a money laundering case being investigated by the ED.

Following are some of the reactions of netizens

BJP Washing Powder Nirma Politics



NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif, who is facing ED cases, was sworn in as a minister in the Shinde cabinet represented by the BJP alliance in Maharashtra.



😲@KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/ukfSuoIYrI — Satya Prasad Peddapelli (@SatyaPeddapelli) July 3, 2023

Yesterday when the BJP Washing Machine restarted in Mumbai with its ICE (Incometax, CBI, ED) detergent, BJP-inspired obituaries on Opposition unity were being planted. The obit writers will be disappointed. The next meeting of the parties that met at Patna on June 23rd will be… pic.twitter.com/LqdwRSg7CO — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 3, 2023

This never gets old. Washing powder BJP! pic.twitter.com/KK74F4S7JQ — YSR (@ysathishreddy) July 3, 2023