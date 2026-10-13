Netizens welcome Saif Ali Khan to Instagram with hilarious jokes

Mumbai: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan finally made his Instagram debut on Monday, and fans seem to have had a field in the comment’s section.

The actor, who has largely stayed away from public social media, joined Instagram with his verified account, @saifalikhanpataudi, on October 11. His arrival on the platform quickly became a talking point, with fans welcoming the Nawab of Pataudi and flooding his comments section with hilarious references to his recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Saif’s first Instagram post featured pictures of him in what he described as the Pataudi Library. Sharing the photographs, he wrote, “Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover.” While the caption offered a glimpse into his personal space and love for books, fans couldn’t resist bringing up his memorable reaction to a rather unusual prize on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The actor had appeared on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show alongside Akshay Kumar to promote their film Haiwaan. During the episode, Bachchan told the actors that answering the 10th question correctly would win them a two-year supply of ghee. Saif’s excitement was immediate. Reacting with delight, “Woww, Whatt!!”, he later added, “This is it, this is why I came.” His enthusiastic response quickly went viral, with viewers amused by how excited he appeared about winning a supply of ghee rather than a cash prize.

Now, following his Instagram debut, the moment was revived, with users turning the actor’s comments section into a collection of ghee-related jokes. One user wrote, “Boys after getting 2 years of Ghee Bhandar !!!!” Another commented, “Bro’s looking for best ghee dosa recs”, while a third wrote, “What 2 saal ki ghee subscription ki khushi does to a nawab”.

The jokes didn’t stop there. One user asked, “do u have enough ghee?” Another quipped, “Finally gonna watch all those unsaif reels”, while a comment read, “The oldest member from Gen Z is finally on insta”.

Another comment read, “When iconic kajal brand ambassador met ghee brand ambassador”, accompanied by an old picture of Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saif’s Instagram debut comes after he had spoken about maintaining a distance from social media. In an earlier interview, the actor revealed that he had a private Instagram account but wasn’t particularly fond of browsing the platform. He had also expressed reservations about the pressure to post content and promote things online.

The actor’s first move on the platform was to follow his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who followed him back.

On the work front, Saif was recently seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which marked the actors’ reunion after two decades.