'I never imagined in my life..': Abdu Rozik meets Sheikh Mohammed in London
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who serves as the vice-president and prime minister of UAE and ruler of Dubai with Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik

Tajikistani singer, social media sensation and ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Abdu Rozik, met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in London.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, July 31, Abdu shared a photo with his 8.3 million followers.

In the photo, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who serves as the vice-president and prime minister of UAE and ruler of Dubai, is seen sitting in a restaurant in London, as he puts his hand around Abdu.

Abdu is seen in a denim jacket and bottoms with a big smile on his face and a thumbs-up sign.

The singer expressed his happiness and wrote, “When I first moved to UAE I never imagined in my life that I would have this moment with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Alhamdulillah for everything and bless the United Arab Emirates and those who support me ❤️ #uae #dubai #abudhabi #rasalkhaimah #ajman #fujairah #ummalquwain #sharjah #alain #tajikistan.”

The post garnered over 300,000 likes and flooding the comments section with hearts.

The Ruler of Dubai has been in London lately, with videos of him circulating on social media platforms as he takes a walk in Hyde Park and stops to take pictures with children. He was even spotted at a Harrods store and also seen spending time with his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid.

