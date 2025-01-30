New ‘Akhand Hindu Rashtra’ constitution unveiled; only Sanatan Dharma followers can vote

In another attempt to curb the secular nature of the country and a display of the growing intolerance of religious minorities, a 501-page “new constitution” for the “Akhand Hindu Rashtra” was drafted during the Maha Kumbh Mela underway in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The substantial document, drafted by a 25-member committee is scheduled for official release and submission to the Central government during Basant Panchami on February 2.

The formation of the “new constitution” is being viewed as a step towards fulfilling the longstanding demand of the Hindu right-wing for an “Akhand Hindu Rashtra” (Unified Hindu Nation), typically comprising India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and parts of Afghanistan and Myanmar.

This idea is rooted in nationalist ideology and emphasizes reclaiming territories associated with ancient Hindu empires.

Under the supervision of the Hindu Rashtra Samvidhan Nirmal Samiti, the 25-member committee has crafted the document by drawing inspiration from Hindu scriptures ranging from the Ramayana to Krishna’s teachings and Manusmriti and Arthashastra of Chanakya.

The drafts present a governmental framework inspired by Hindu philosophical and cultural traditions as well as the spiritual traditions of Hinduism.

Scholars with affiliations to Banaras Hindu University and Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi along with Central Sanskrit University in New Delhi co-authored the extensive draft. The document sums up their united scholarly insight into Hindu traditions while introducing an alternative governmental structure built from these ancient religious documents.

Speaking on the development, the head of Varanasi’s Shambhavi Peeth Swami Anand Swaroop stated, “Those found committing ‘anti-national activities’ would receive harsher punishments”. He underscored his vision for India to become a Hindu nation by 2035 during his Maha Kumbh speech.

“Over 300 amendments have been made in the Indian Constitution in the last seven decades but our scriptures are the same for the last several thousand centuries. There are 127 Christian, 57 Muslim and 15 Buddhist countries. Even the Jews have Israel. But the Hindus, whose population is over 175 crore across the world, have no Hindu nation,” Anand Swaroop was quite by The Telegraph.

According to the committee president Kameshwar Upadhyaya, the proposed constitution creates a management framework connected directly to Hindu religious texts and tradition.

Extensive discussions have arisen about this proposal as analysts debate its fundamental conservativeness relative to Indian social diversity.

A Varanasi religious leader discussed how these ideas might shape a potentially extended societal future. The leader predicted that despite appearing controversial today these ideas will eventually become accepted within public dialogues.

Governance under the proposed Akhand Hindu Rashtra

The proposed constitution of Akhand Hindu Rashtra features three important elements including a one-chamber legislative body together with obligatory military duty for everyone and exemptions from taxes for agriculturally based income.

The proposed electoral system grants contesting rights only to followers of “Sanatan Dharma” while limiting voting access to believers of other religions originating in the Indian subcontinent such as Jainism Sikhism and Buddhism.

The ‘Dharm Sansad’ Parliament members would earn constituency benefits but receive basic security and vehicle access along with this entitlement. Candidates seeking election to the Dharm Sansad must complete their education at a Hindu educational institution known as Vedic Gurukula (school) that follows traditional teachings.

The committee spent 12 months and 12 days drafting the document that requires all four Shankaracharyas to grant their approval before giving it to central government decision-makers. The religious institution considers this step fundamental for confirming both the cultural and religious validity of the proposal.

Meanwhile, supporters and opponents of a Hindu Rashtra intensified their dialogue as this blueprint is displayed during the ongoing Maha Kumbh while examining its potential implications for India’s democratic future.

