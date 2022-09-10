New Android 13 feature to cut background noises during calls

New Delhi: Google has released a new “clear calling” feature in the first beta for the Android 13 quarterly release that reduces background noises during calls.

The “clear calling” feature works on most mobile networks but is “not available for Wi-Fi calling.

According to a Twitter user Mishaal Rahman who first spotted the feature, “content from your call is not sent to Google” in the new feature.

Tech giant Google last month started rolling out Android 13 with many new features, including improved privacy controls, language settings and more, starting with Pixel devices.

Google said Android 13 will roll out to Samsung Galaxy, ASUS, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi and more later this year.

The company is also likely to start rolling out Android 14 Beta for its Pixel devices in April 2023, as the quarterly platform release (QPR1) beta for Android 13 starts this month.

Google originally stated the Android 13 QPR betas would run until June 2023.

The company now says that the “Android 13 Beta has concluded with the stable public release of Android 13 in August 2022”, stressing that the QPR1 beta starts next month.

The beta releases are scheduled to “continue through March 2023,” and there will likely just be two QPRs: T1B (stable in December) and T2B, reports 9to5Google.

Afterward, Android 14 beta releases start, presumably in April with UPB builds for the Pixel.

Android 13 Beta 1 was released a month before annual Google I/O developer conference this year.