New attraction in UAE: Women-only beach to open in Sharjah

A new beach only for women has been announced in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), under the orders of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Ruler of Sharjah ordered the allocation of a 500-meter beach for women in the Al Luluyah area of Khorfakkan, providing them with complete privacy.

It will also have all necessary services for women and children, including bathing and exercise areas, a cafeteria, a prayer room, a clinic, umbrellas, and a rest area, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Furthermore, he has ordered the construction of a pedestrian bridge connecting Al Bardi 6 and Al Batha areas in Khorfakkan. The bridge will facilitate the movement of people between Khorfakkan Hospital and the surrounding areas.

On May 15, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed launched the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, aiming to increase beach life by 200 parks, double beach cycling tracks, extend night swimming length, and create women-only beaches.