New book ‘Much is Misery—Hope Healing and Happiness’ reveals sufferings behind Materialism

By Syed Khaled Shahbaaz

Hyderabad: Chicago-based doctors are calling for a fundamental shift from material success to ‘true wealth’ emphasizing the need for deeper human connections and well-being over financial gains.

This was the dominant theme of discussion at the launch of the book Much is Misery – Hope, Healing, and Happiness, authored by noted Chicago-based oncologist Dr Mohammed Tajammul Hussain.

The book launch was organized by the Media Plus Foundation in collaboration with the Chicago Muslim Medical Alliance (CMMA). It witnessed a gathering of intellectuals, dignitaries, and literary figures who engaged in debate over the paradox of wealth and the pursuit of happiness.

Among the distinguished attendees was La Shawn Ford, a Member of the House of Representatives, Chicago. He was the Chief Guest of the evening.

Ford lauded the book as a critical reflection on contemporary society and advocated for its inclusion in academic discourse. “Wealth isn’t the true measure of happiness,” he said and cited the examples of celebrities like Princess Diana and pop star Michael Jackson.

Dr Hussain highlighted the universal nature of suffering. He cited examples from his extensive experience in treating terminally ill cancer patients. He revealed that, despite their vast fortunes many of his wealthy patients faced profound emotional and existential despair. They were longing not for luxury but for love and connection in their final days. “Wealth may buy power,” Dr. Hussain stated, “but it does not guarantee peace. True happiness lies beyond material success.”

At 268 pages, Much is Misery: Hope Healing and Happiness, published by Media Plus Foundation and edited by Dr. Syed Khaled Shahbaaz, blends powerful storytelling with thought-provoking illustrations to dissect the societal, psychological, and personal burdens caused by an unchecked pursuit of wealth. It challenges readers to redefine their understanding of prosperity, urging a shift toward balance, gratitude, and meaningful human connections.

One of the central themes of the book is the nature of human suffering wherein the poor battle economic hardships, and the affluent grapple with loneliness and unfulfilled desires. Dr. Hussain argued that neither extreme holds the key to true happiness, which must be sought beyond material gains.

Beyond his literary contributions, Dr. Hussain has championed equitable healthcare. As the founder of CMMA, a non-profit organisation in Chicago, and a telemedicine center in Hyderabad, he has mobilized U.S.-based specialists to provide free tele-consultation to patients in India. This initiative underlines his belief that quality healthcare should not be a privilege of the wealthy but a universal right.

Earlier, Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad, Dr Vijay Prabhakar, Chairman GSA Global Eye Magazine, Chicago, Dr Neil Khot, National Chair of the Chicago-based Indian American Business Coalition, Dr Rajiv Kandala, who leads the Healthcare Equity Advisory Council in Chicago congratulated the author.

Earlier in the day, the delegation from Chicago led by author Dr. Tajammul Hussain presented the book, Much is Misery: Hope Healing and Happiness to Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy.