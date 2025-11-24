New bride dies after speeding tractor hits two-wheeler in Telangana

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck a newlywed couple on Monday after they met with a road accident in Mirudoddi mandal of Siddipet district, leading to the death of a 24-year-old woman while her husband remains in serious condition.

Pranati and Saikumar got married a few days ago. They were travelling to Hyderabad on a two-wheeler when a speeding tractor lost control and rammed them from behind.

Pranathi died while on the way to the Gajwel Government Hospital. Saikumar is under critical care.

A case has been registered.

In another case, a wedding venue in Sangenkurdu village of Vikarabad turned into a mourning site after the bride’s father died just hours before the marriage ceremony was set to begin.

Andala Anantappa, a 46-year-old farmer, was preparing to celebrate his daughter Avanti’s marriage and had made all necessary arrangements.

The family home was freshly painted, and a festive tent was erected outside, which served as the wedding venue. The household was bustling with pre-wedding activity for the wedding scheduled for Sunday.

However, on Friday evening, as Anantappa met with an accident while returning home from. Although he was rushed to a hospital in Tandur and from there transferred to Gandhi Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries the following day.