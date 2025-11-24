Tragedy turns wedding venue into mourning site in Telangana

The tent that had been set up for festive celebrations instead became the site for mourning.

Representative Image

Hyderabad: A wedding venue in Telangana turned into a mourning site after the bride’s father died just hours before the marriage ceremony was set to begin.

The incident took place in Sangenkurdu village, which is located in Vikarabad district.

Andala Anantappa, a 46-year-old farmer, was the father preparing to celebrate his daughter’s marriage. He had been making all the necessary arrangements for his daughter Avanti’s wedding to Bharath, a young man from their village.

The family home in Telangana was freshly painted, a festive tent was erected outside which was supposed to be wedding venue, and the entire household was bustling with pre-wedding activity for the wedding scheduled for Sunday.

Tragedy struck during final preparations

On Friday evening, Anantappa was returning to Sangenkurdu village after completing some work at the Yalala mandal centre.

On the outskirts of his village, he lost control of his motorcycle and fell. He sustained critical head injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital in Tandur and was later transferred to Gandhi Hospital for advanced care, but he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Saturday.

Wedding venue to site for mourning in Telangana

The shocking death completely transformed the wedding venue. The tent that had been set up for festive celebrations instead became the site for mourning.

Relatives and villagers, who had gathered at the wedding venue to share in the family’s happiness, were now united in mourning in Telangana.

