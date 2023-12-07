New contestant enters Bigg Boss 17: Name and photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 has been full of surprises and unexpected twists since the first week. The creators are working hard to keep things interesting, introducing wild card entries, rearranging rooms, and adding new twists every day.

In the second week, Samarth and Manasvi joined as wild card contestants, bringing a new energy to the show. Now, the makers have revealed on social media that a third wild card contestant is on the way, promising even more excitement.

Aoora Enters Bigg Boss 17 As Wildcard Contestant

In a surprising twist, Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for yet another wild card entry, and this time it’s none other than K-pop sensation Aoora. The makers of the show took to social media to officially announce the arrival of the Korean star, adding a new layer of excitement to an already eventful season.

Aoora, a renowned K-pop singer and former member of the popular K-pop Boy group Double-A, is set to make his entry into the Bigg Boss house. Fans were initially expecting his arrival in the first week of December, but due to unforeseen circumstances, his entry got delayed.

The talented artist is not a stranger to the Indian audience, as he has made a mark by creating Hindi songs. One of his notable works includes a special rendition of the song “Jimmy Jimmy” featuring Bollywood legend Mithun Chakravorty, which captured the hearts of many. He enjoys 468K followers on Instagram.

As viewers eagerly await his arrival, the question on everyone’s mind is: how will the tables turn inside the Bigg Boss house with Aoora in the mix?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the Bigg Boss 17.