New contestant in Bigg Boss 17: A K-pop star, who is he?

Mumbai: With over a month gone by since Bigg Boss 17 started, fans have witnessed several fights, friendships and interesting segments on the show. One of the reality show’s trademarks every year is the introduction of foreign contestants to amp up the excitement, and this season is no different.

After the entertaining stint of Navid Sole, the latest buzz hints at the entry of K-pop sensation Aoora as a wild card contestant next. Yes, you read that right!

🚨 BREAKING! K-Pop singer Aoora is confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 17 house as Wild card contestant. He will enter in the first week of December. pic.twitter.com/Mp6UoRXsCt — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2023

K-pop Star Aoora In Bigg Boss 17!

The South Korean pop star, known for his Bollywood hooksteps and a viral rendition of Mithun Chakraborty’s ‘Jimmy Jimmy,’ has already captivated audiences with his talent. With 467K followers on Instagram, Aoora might bring a unique flavor to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

As K-drama and K-pop continue to gain massive popularity in India, Aoora’s entry is expected to add a new dimension to the show. The move seems strategically aimed at engaging the young audience, and if he indeed enters the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house, it’s sure to create waves and possibly boost TRPs. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers about his entry yet.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.