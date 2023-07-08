New couple of Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz and…

Mumbai: India‘s most watched show Bigg Boss is a treasure trove of entertainment, surrounded by a diverse range of elements that captivate its viewers. Among these elements, romance and friendships have consistently emerged as significant components of the show.

Every season, viewers eagerly anticipate the formation of new couples within the Bigg Boss house. In the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT season 2, it appears that the audience has discovered a promising new couple, sparking excitement and speculation among fans. They are none other than — Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev. Yes, you read that right!

Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev’s Love Angle

In a video clip that is going viral on Twitter, Avi can be seen confessing to Falaq that he likes her. However, Falaq neither said yes nor no to Avi. For a few days, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid have been teasing Avinash and Falaq over their bond. Check out the video here.

Fans have been going gaga over their chemistry and they are coming up with new hashtags now. A section of social media users are also claiming that both of them are using the love angle to save themselves from the eliminations.

Apart from them, viewers have also been shipping Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar.

