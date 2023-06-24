New dad Ram Charan sports luxurious Richard Mille watch worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, welcomed their precious baby girl into the world recently, filling their hearts with pure joy. The Konidela family refers to their little bundle of joy as the “Little Mega Princess.” Fans were hoping to see the new parents with their adorable daughter, and their wish was granted when the couple made their much-anticipated public appearance on Friday outside Apollo Hospitals as they made their way to home.

Ram Charan’s Luxurious Timepiece

Ram Charan, who is known for his impeccable style, showed off his fashion sense during the appearance.

Along with his fashionable shoes and stylish sunglasses, it was his wristwatch that drew attention. Ram was seen proudly flaunting his expensive timepiece while holding his baby girl in his arms in a heartwarming moment.

The extraordinary watch, believed to be from the prestigious brand Richard Mille, features a transparent dial and rubber straps, evoking both sophistication and luxury. Ram’s classic wristwatch reportedly costs a whopping Rs 1.62cr. Yes, you read that right!

Ram Charan’s Luxurious Watch Collection

Ram Charan is known for his love of fine timepieces, and he has a super-expensive collection of watches that range in price from lakhs to crores. It includes a range of luxury brands such as

Richard Mille

Yohan Blake

Audemars Piguet

Rolex

Patek Philippe

RM 61-01 Yohan Blake Richard Mille

RM029Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore LeBron James

A Delightful Fatherhood Journey

Ram Charan’s fashionable accessories continue to make a statement as he embraces his new role as a father. Fans are looking forward to seeing more heartwarming moments and glimpses of this lovely family as they embark on their delightful journey into parenthood.