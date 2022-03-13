New Delhi: 7 killed after fire breaks out in Gokulpuri area

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 13th March 2022 8:59 am IST
New Delhi: People walk past charred remains of houses, after a fire broke out in shanties at Gokulpuri area, in New Delhi, Saturday morning, March 12, 2022. Seven people were killed and at least 60 shanties were affected. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: A woman reacts as she stands near charred remains of houses, after a fire broke out in shanties at c, in New Delhi, Saturday morning, March 12, 2022. Seven people were killed and at least 60 shanties were affected. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Locals gather after a fire broke out in shanties at Gokulpuri area, in New Delhi, Saturday morning, March 12, 2022. Seven people were killed and at least 60 shanties were affected. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: People stand near charred remains of houses, after a fire broke out in shanties at Gokulpuri area, in New Delhi, Saturday morning, March 12, 2022. Seven people were killed and at least 60 shanties were affected. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

