New Delhi: Visitors at Kartavya Path

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 11th September 2022 12:10 pm IST
New Delhi: People leisure in the lawns of India Gate, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: A person takes a photograph of the India Gate, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Visitors at the India Gate, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: The full moon is seen from the India Gate at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

