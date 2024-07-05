New Egypt education minister faces backlash over alleged fake PhD

Egypt’s new education minister, Mohamed Abdel Latif, has faced backlash for allegedly obtaining a fake PhD, PhD, as depicted in the government’s publicity materials.

On Wednesday, July 3, the new Egyptian government was formed following a reshuffle that retained the same Prime Minister and altered 20 new ministers, including Abdel Latif’s.

Taking to Facebook, Egyptian Ministry of Education revealed that Abdel Latif holds two post-graduate degrees from the US, a PhD from Cardiff City University and a master’s degree in education development from Lawrence University.

Egypt’s fact check page on Facebook raised concerns about the legitimacy of Abdel Latif’s doctoral credentials after his CV was widely circulated by media outlets and the official cabinet page.

It stated that, whereas Cardiff University is in Wales, no Cardiff City University exists in the United States (US).

“According to the name of the university (Cardiff City in the US) and its website, it is a fake university that gives fake papers and certificates and does not have a campus as well.”

Fact check continued, “Fake universities are usually companies without campus or faculty members that award papers or certificates not academically recognized.”

هل جامعة كارديف سيتي التي حصل وزير التربية والتعليم المصري الجديد على الدكتوراة…حقيقة أم وهمية؟

عقب الإعلان عن تولي وزير التربية والتعليم المصري الجديد محمد عبداللطيف الحقيبة الوزارية، انتشرت السيرة الذاتية للوزير وكان من ضمن انجازاته حصوله على درجة الدكتوراة من جامعة كارديف… pic.twitter.com/p7FXbkH25z — Hossam ElHendy (@hel7endy) July 3, 2024

Cardiff City University’s website photo is of Trinity College, University of Cambridge. In addition, the university’s website reveals an office rental building in Washington, used for US startup companies, and the university’s email domain, which is for sale, is also listed.

In this regard, Amr Abdel Salam, an Egyptian lawyer, has requested an immediate judicial investigation into the university where Abdel Latif claims to have received his doctorate., Al-Araby reported.