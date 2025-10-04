Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for another explosive Weekend Ka Vaar tonight. From Salman Khan’s fiery take on the contestants’ week-long behaviour to the suspense around this week’s eviction, fans are eagerly waiting to see what surprises the makers have planned.

And this time, Bigg Boss has yet another twist in store! A new face is all set to make a grand wildcard entry into the house and it’s none other than Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, Malti Chahar.

Bigg Boss 19 wildcard contestant

Weekend Ka Vaar episode was shot on Friday, October 3, and insiders reveal that Malti has already entered the house. Her entry is expected to air in either tonight’s or tomorrow’s episode, adding a fresh spark to the ongoing drama.

Who is Malti Chahar?

Malti Chahar is an actress and model best known for being the sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, who represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL and Team India.

She first gained fame during IPL 2018 when cameras frequently captured her cheering for CSK, quickly making her an internet sensation. Since then, she has appeared in music videos, commercials, and short films like Manicure and Ishq Vala Love.

A finalist of Femina Miss India Delhi 2014, Malti has also featured in South Indian films and several web projects, as per reports. She has 1 million followers on Instagram.

With her wildcard entry, all eyes are now on how Malti Chahar’s presence will shake up the dynamics of the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.