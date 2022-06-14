New flights to Abu Dhabi and Damman from Thiruvananthapuram

The Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi service will start from June 15 with an Indigo flight leaving here at 9.30 PM and reaching Abu Dhabi at 12.10 AM.

Published: 14th June 2022
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian low-cost airline Indigo will commence new international services from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here to Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from June 15 and July 1 onwards, respectively.

The new services are being launched in view of the long-standing demand of travellers to launch more services to the Gulf countries, a release issued by the airport on Tuesday said.

The return flight would take off from Abu Dhabi at 1.30 AM and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7.15 AM, the release said and added that there will be three such services in a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The daily service to Dammam will start on July 1, it said.

The Indigo flight to Dammam would leave Thiruvananthapuram at 7.55 AM and arrive there at 10.10 AM.

The return flight will take off from Dammam at 11.35 AM and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7.10 PM, the release said.

Bookings for both services have started, it added.

