New glimpses of Allu Arjun’s home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun, known for his powerhouse performances in films like Vedam, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Pushpa: The Rise, is not only a fan favorite for his on-screen presence but also for his luxurious lifestyle off-screen. Fans are always eager to catch glimpses of his private life, and his stunning Hyderabad home is a major attraction.

Allu Arjun, along with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and their children, lives in one of the most expensive homes owned by a Telugu actor. The mansion, reportedly worth Rs 100 crore, is a testament to the couple’s impeccable taste and attention to detail.

Sneha often shares sneak peeks of their home on Instagram, and in a latest video that she dropped on Wednesday, fans got a fresh look at the property, showcasing how the lift opens directly into their home and the minimalist dining area where their kids, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan, are seen enjoying the weekend with friends.

Their mansion is located on a sprawling plot in a prime area of Jubilee Hills. The lavish home features elegant interiors, a modern kitchen, an outdoor swimming pool, and a vast garden, giving it the feel of a contemporary palace.

Check more videos and photos of Allu Arjun’s home.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is set to hit theaters on December 6.