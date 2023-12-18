New green industrial zones to come up soon across Telangana

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to set up new industrial zones located within 50 km to 100 km from the airports, national highways and state highways.

In a review meeting held here on Monday, chief minister Revanth Reddy along with his deputy and finance and planning minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu instructed the officials to ensure the land selected should be unfit for farming or away from residential areas, thus it will not harm the farmers and also help in the decentralisation of development.

Around 500 acres to 1000 acres of land have been identified outside the Outer Ring Road ( ORR) and inside the Regional Ring Road (RRR) to establish new industrial zones.

Also Read Telangana govt gearing up for probe into Kaleshwaram project

Officials attending the meeting were asked to submit a detailed report on lands allotted for industry setup and their current status.

Stressing that industries whose focus is a healthy environment will be given priority. He asked officials to study the policies adopted by Middle Eastern and European countries on establishing companies that make bulk drug products.

Further, he said steps should be taken to ensure industries use solar power instead of thermal power. He asked the officials to envisage the appropriate plans to develop the villages as model villages in the state. He also inquired about the status of IDPL (Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals) lands in Balanagar industrial area and asked for a comprehensive report.