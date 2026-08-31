New identity, new chapter: CM unveils logos of GHMC, CMC, MMC

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, August 31, unveiled new logos of Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

He unveiled these logos before inaugurating the newly constructed bridge at Moosarambagh to connect Malakpet and

Dilsukhnagar.

The new logos follow the recent division of the existing GHMC administration into three municipal corporations. The MMC and the CMC were created as part of the restructuring. The GHMC will continue as one of the three civic bodies under the new arrangement.

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Taking to X, CMC posted, “A NEW IDENTITY. A NEW CHAPTER. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana unveiled the official logo of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation. A symbol that brings together care, sustainability, growth and the spirit of Cyberabad. A fresh identity for a corporation committed to building a cleaner, greener and better Cyberabad. New Logo. New Identity. Same Commitment.”

The CMC logo

The MMC logo

Likewise, the office of the MMC Commissioner shared on X that the new logo marks “a significant milestone in the Corporation’s journey towards a stronger and more distinct civic identity. The new emblem reflects the Corporation’s commitment to inclusive development, efficient governance, sustainable growth and citizen-centric public service. A symbol of identity. A vision for progress. A commitment to Malkajgiri.”