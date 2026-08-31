New identity, new chapter: CM unveils logos of GHMC, CMC, MMC

The CM unveiled these logos before inaugurating the newly constructed bridge at Moosarambagh to connect Malakpet and Dilsukhnagar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
New identity, new chapter: CM unveils logos of GHMC, CMC, MMC
CM unveils the GHMC logo at an event in Hyderabad on Monday, August 31. Source: Telangana Congress X

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, August 31, unveiled new logos of Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

He unveiled these logos before inaugurating the newly constructed bridge at Moosarambagh to connect Malakpet and
Dilsukhnagar.

The new logos follow the recent division of the existing GHMC administration into three municipal corporations. The MMC and the CMC were created as part of the restructuring. The GHMC will continue as one of the three civic bodies under the new arrangement.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Taking to X, CMC posted, “A NEW IDENTITY. A NEW CHAPTER. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana unveiled the official logo of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation. A symbol that brings together care, sustainability, growth and the spirit of Cyberabad. A fresh identity for a corporation committed to building a cleaner, greener and better Cyberabad. New Logo. New Identity. Same Commitment.”

The CMC logo
The MMC logo

Likewise, the office of the MMC Commissioner shared on X that the new logo marks “a significant milestone in the Corporation’s journey towards a stronger and more distinct civic identity. The new emblem reflects the Corporation’s commitment to inclusive development, efficient governance, sustainable growth and citizen-centric public service. A symbol of identity. A vision for progress. A commitment to Malkajgiri.”

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button