New Islamic Year 1446: UAE announces holiday for private sector

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced an official paid holiday to mark the beginning of the New Islamic Year 1446 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) for private sector employees. This was announced in a circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Tuesday, July 2.

The employees will have a holiday on Sunday, July 7, for Muharram 1. This holiday coincides with the official weekend in the Emirates, Saturday and Sunday.

The holiday for federal government workers to mark the beginning of the new year is yet to be confirmed.

Oman has also announced a holiday for both public and private sector employees on July 7. Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year or the Hijri New Year.

About Hijri new year

The Hijri new year begins with the migration of the Prophet Muhammad and his companions from Makkah to Madinah in 622 AD after they were repeatedly persecuted and threatened.

The migration is considered one of the most important events in Islamic history and was chosen as the starting point for the calendar in 639 AD by Umar ibn al-Khattab, the second caliph.

Islamic calendar

The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is a Muslim lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramzan, Eid-Al-Fitr, and the beginning of the Haj pilgrimage.