New Islamic Year 1446: UAE announces holiday for public sector

The first day of the new Islamic year, Muharram 1, is likely to fall on July 7.

Published: 3rd July 2024 2:22 pm IST
Islamic New Year holiday announced for public sector employees
Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, July 3, announced a one-day paid holiday to mark the beginning of the New Islamic Year 1446 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin, or “in the year of the Hijra”) for public sector employees.

This came in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

The employees will have a holiday on Sunday, July 7, for Muharram 1.

On Tuesday, July 2, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that the same date will be a holiday for private sector employees as well.

Oman has also announced a holiday for both public and private sector employees on July 7.

The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year, marks the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

